Ivica Zubac Injury: Out for Sunday
Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Zubac will remain on the sidelines Sunday as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. Head coach Rick Carlisle recently noted that the veteran center is still "a while" away from returning to game action, and the 15-45 Pacers are expected to remain cautious with his ramp-up process.
