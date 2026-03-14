Ivica Zubac Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Zubac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Zubac appeared in each of Indiana's last two outings following a 15-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, though he could be held out of Sunday's game in Milwaukee. If the big man isn't cleared to play, Jay Huff and Micah Potter would likely operate in expanded roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 86 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More