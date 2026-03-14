Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Zubac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Zubac appeared in each of Indiana's last two outings following a 15-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, though he could be held out of Sunday's game in Milwaukee. If the big man isn't cleared to play, Jay Huff and Micah Potter would likely operate in expanded roles.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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