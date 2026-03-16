Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Zubac has played in each of the past three contests but is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain that previously sidelined him for 15 games. If he's unable to play, Jay Huff figures to slot into the starting center role and log heavier minutes in the post.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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