Ivica Zubac Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Zubac has played in each of the past three contests but is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain that previously sidelined him for 15 games. If he's unable to play, Jay Huff figures to slot into the starting center role and log heavier minutes in the post.
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