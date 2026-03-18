Ivica Zubac Injury: Questionable to return
Zubac is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Portland due to a head contusion, the Pacers announced.
Zubac was hit in the face and promptly went back to the locker room. Now, the 28-year-old is considered questionable to return to the contest. While he's sidelined, Jay Huff and Kobe Brown should handle most of the center duties.
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