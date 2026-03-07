Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Remains out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Zubac (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus Portland.

Zubac's debut continues to be put on hold as he recovers from his ankle sprain. The Pacers are being very cautious with their new addition, but recent reports have suggested that he's getting closer.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac
