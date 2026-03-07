Ivica Zubac Injury: Remains out for Sunday
Zubac (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus Portland.
Zubac's debut continues to be put on hold as he recovers from his ankle sprain. The Pacers are being very cautious with their new addition, but recent reports have suggested that he's getting closer.
