Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Zubac has yet to make his Pacers debut due to a left ankle sprain, and the team has yet to provide a clear timetable for his return to action. The big man should be considered doubtful for future contests until Indiana offers an update on his progress.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
