Ivica Zubac Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Zubac has yet to make his Pacers debut due to a left ankle sprain, and the team has yet to provide a clear timetable for his return to action. The big man should be considered doubtful for future contests until Indiana offers an update on his progress.
