Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Suffers head contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:11am

Zubac is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a head contusion.

Zubac was hit in the face and promptly went back to the locker room with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pacers should provide an update on Zubac before the contest concludes, but it's possible that his night is over. Zubac was listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's game due to low back soreness before he was ultimately cleared to play.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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