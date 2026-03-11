Ivica Zubac Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Zubac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix.

Zubac has a chance to make his Pacers debut Thursday, as he's listed as questionable on the injury report for the first time since Feb. 9. The center has been battling a sprained left ankle. If he's able to return, he'd likely have his minutes monitored. However, Zubac's availability would mean fewer opportunities for Jay Huff and Micah Potter.