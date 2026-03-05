Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Zubac will have to wait at least one more game to make his Pacers debut while recovering from a left ankle sprain. His next chance to do so is Sunday against the Trail Blazers, but there's been no indication that the veteran center will be available for that contest.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
