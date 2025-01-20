Ivica Zubac Injury: Won't play Monday

Zubac (eye) won't play Monday against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac played through a back injury Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes. However, he was poked in the eye during that contest, so the Clippers will give him the night off against Chicago. With Zubac sidelined, Mo Bamba and Kai Jones could see some minutes at center, and Nicolas Batum could be an option in smaller lineup combos.