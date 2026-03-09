Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Zubac has yet to make his Pacers debut due to a sprained left ankle and remains without a definitive timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until Indiana offers an update on his progress.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
