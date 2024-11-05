Ivica Zubac News: Another double-double
Zubac provided 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 113-104 victory over the Spurs.
Zubac continues to produce at a high level on both ends of the court for the Clippers. The big man, who's enjoying the best start to a season in his nine-year career, has racked up four double-doubles over his last six appearances, putting up 16.8 points and 13.7 rebounds per game in that span.
