Ivica Zubac News: Another double-double
Zubac posted 16 points (8-9 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to Minnesota.
Zubac recorded his sixth consecutive double-double, and the big man has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds in nine appearances in a row. His two-way contributions have been a big reason why the Clippers have posted solid results -- Friday's loss aside -- despite missing key contributors such as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Norman Powell (hamstring). Over that nine-game stretch, Zubac is averaging 15.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game while shooting 68.4 percent from the floor.
