Ivica Zubac News: Available vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Zubac (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Zubac has been one of the best two-way big men in the NBA this season and is among the league leaders in double-doubles. He should handle his regular workload at center while being an asset for the Clippers both as a scorer and rebounder. He's averaging 20.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in five appearances this month while coming off a triple-double, the first of his career, Wednesday against the Rockets.

