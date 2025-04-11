Ivica Zubac News: Available vs. Sacramento

Zubac (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Zubac has been one of the best two-way big men in the NBA this season and is among the league leaders in double-doubles. He should handle his regular workload at center while being an asset for the Clippers both as a scorer and rebounder. He's averaging 20.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in five appearances this month while coming off a triple-double, the first of his career, Wednesday against the Rockets.