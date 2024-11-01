Ivica Zubac News: Bounces back with double-double

Zubac had 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 loss to the Suns.

The difference for Zubac is significant when Kai Jones doesn't contribute, but the veteran center is in for a long season if he is forced to carry such a heavy load. Zubac is far more accustomed to 25 minutes on the floor, and the lack of support should be a cause of concern for managers who depend on his production. He's handling the extra burden fine so far, but reduced minutes in back-to-back games should be expected.