Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Chips in full stat line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Zubac contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

Zubac made his second appearance for Indiana, and he saw a big jump in playing time after logging only 16 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Suns. The 29-year-old big man's availability might be sporadic for the last-place Pacers down the stretch, but he should remain quite effective when available. Dating back to his time with the Clippers, Zubac has averaged 10.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes per tilt in his last seven games while shooting a robust 70.5 percent from the field.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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