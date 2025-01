Zubac (eye) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Zubac is slated to return from a two-game absence due to a left eye corneal abrasion. The big man has averaged 14.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game over his last five outings, and his availability should send Mo Bamba back to the bench.