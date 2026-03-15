Ivica Zubac News: Comes close to double-double

Zubac chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 loss to the Bucks.

Zubac has suited up in three straight games for the Pacers, and while the early numbers haven't been eye-popping, there are some positives to highlight. He's scored in double digits in his past two outings while logging at least 24 minutes, which is an uptick from the 16-minute cameo he made in his season debut against the Suns last Thursday. Zubac should grow more and more comfortable as he gets more minutes under his belt, but he's a risky fantasy option right now. Even if he holds a starting role, the change to a new environment and his lengthy absence mean he won't produce at the same rate he did when he was a member of the Clippers, where he also had a more stable offensive role.