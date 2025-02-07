Ivica Zubac News: Crashes glass in double-double
Zubac racked up 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
A battle in the paint with Myles Turner never materialized after the Pacers center played only six minutes before exiting with a potential concussion, leaving Zubac to dominate the glass. The 27-year-old big has ripped down double-digit boards six times in the last seven games as he remains on track for a career-best season, a stretch in which Zubac has averaged 16.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.
