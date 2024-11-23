Ivica Zubac News: Double-double in Friday's win

Zubac had 10 points (5-8 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-88 victory over the Kings.

The veteran center pulled down double-digit boards for the fifth straight game and the 15th time in 17 contests to begin the season. Zubac's inconsistent offense has led him to only 10 double-doubles, but he's still on track for a breakout campaign, averaging 15.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor. He may be able to find another gear, too -- his 57.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line is well below his career 73.1 percent mark.