Ivica Zubac News: Double-double in Friday's win
Zubac closed Friday's 128-108 victory over the Grizzlies with 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 34 minutes.
The 28-year-old center continues to be one of the league's most consistent, and dominant, performers on the glass. Zubac is up to 47 double-doubles on the season and hasn't gone two straight games without double-digit rebounds since mid-January. Over 16 contests since the All-Star break, he's averaging 20.3 points, 12.3 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.
