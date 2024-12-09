Ivica Zubac News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Zubac notched 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 loss to Houston.

The veteran center continues to dominate the glass. Zubac has pulled down double-digit boards in 12 of the last 13 games, recording eight double-doubles over that stretch while averaging 13.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 62.6 percent from the floor. His 12.2 boards a game on the season puts him fourth in the NBA, behind only Nikola Jokic (13.6), Karl-Anthony Towns (13.2 ) and Domantas Sabonis (12.7).