Ivica Zubac News: Double-double streak at seven

Zubac amassed 16 points (8-18 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 105-95 win over New York.

it was the seventh straight double-double for the 27-year-old center, and his 41st of the season -- fifth in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (50), Nikola Jokic (49), Karl-Anthony Towns (46) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (42). During that seven-game heater, Zubac is averaging 19.3 points, 12.3 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 63.0 percent from the floor.