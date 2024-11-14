Ivica Zubac News: Double-double streak snapped

Zubac chipped in eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

Zubac ended his three-game double-double streak, as well as his stretch of five consecutive appearances scoring in double digits, in this loss. This was Zubac's worst outing of the season from a statistical perspective, but fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned with one off night. The big man has been very productive for the Clippers and has embraced the bigger responsibility on both ends of the court with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in seven appearances since the beginning of November.