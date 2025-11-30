After scoring nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in Friday's loss to Memphis, Zubac bounced back in Saturday's loss. The big man delivered an efficient performance and finished as the club's fourth-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort to a struggling Mavericks squad without several key pieces, including Anthony Davis (calf). Zubac also grabbed double-digit boards for a fourth straight game, and he has averaged 17.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game during that span.