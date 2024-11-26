Fantasy Basketball
Ivica Zubac News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Zubac finished Monday's 126-94 loss to the Celtics with 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes.

Zubac's breakout season continued Monday as he recorded his 12th double-double of the campaign. He's on pace for an eight-round finish in nine-category formats, but if you're punting free throws, he would jump up to a fourth-round valuation. For the season, he's averaging an impressive 15.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33.0 minutes.

