Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac News: Ekes out double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 7:46am

Zubac amassed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Bulls.

While he barely got there, the double-double was his 36th of the season, tying him for fifth in the NBA with Nikola Vucevic (calf). Over 10 games in February, Zubac has averaged 15.7 points, 11.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor.

Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
