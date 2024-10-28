Ivica Zubac News: Extends 20-point streak

Zubac registered 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 win over Golden State.

Zubac has been one of the most surprising performers to start the 2024-25 season. The big man has embraced a bigger role on offense and has taken full advantage of the opportunity, scoring at least 20 points in each of his first three games -- something he'd previously never achieved in his career. It wouldn't be a stretch to see Zubac as one of the Clippers' main offensive weapons right now, and even though his numbers will eventually regress, he's making a big impact as a two-way threat for Los Angeles.