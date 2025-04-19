Ivica Zubac News: Extends double-double streak

Zubac closed Saturday's 112-110 overtime loss to Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

The 28-year-old center wrapped up the regular season with a double-double in 15 straight games, and Zubac picked up where he left off to begin the postseason. During those 16 contests, he's averaging 19.3 points, 13.4 boards, 3.3 assists and 0.9 blocks, and even getting matched up against Nikola Jokic doesn't seem to be able to slow him down.