Ivica Zubac News: Fifth double-double Friday

Zubac contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over Sacramento.

The 27-year-old center has five double-doubles in nine games to begin the season, and Zubac has pulled down double-digit boards in two other contests. He's en route to a breakout campaign, averaging career highs in points (16.7), rebounds (12.8) and assists (3.0) while chipping in 1.5 combined steals and blocks a game.