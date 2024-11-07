Ivica Zubac News: Flirts with double-double in win

Zubac ended with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over the 76ers.

Zubac continues to carry a heavy load for the Clippers, who have a shortage of big men to provide support inside. Kai Jones is a developmental player who can't provide consistent relief, and it's a potential issue since Zubac isn't accustomed to playing 30-plus minutes every night. He'll remain a dependable fantasy option as long as he can stay healthy.