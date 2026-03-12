Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Getting start in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Zubac is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Zubac will be inserted right into the starting five for his first action since being dealt to Indiana. It's unclear as to how many minutes he may go Thursday, as he's spent a little over a month rehabbing from an ankle injury, but it's a great sign for the Pacers to get him out there on a night where a good chunk of the rotation is sidelined due to injury.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago