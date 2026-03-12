Ivica Zubac News: Getting start in return

Zubac is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Zubac will be inserted right into the starting five for his first action since being dealt to Indiana. It's unclear as to how many minutes he may go Thursday, as he's spent a little over a month rehabbing from an ankle injury, but it's a great sign for the Pacers to get him out there on a night where a good chunk of the rotation is sidelined due to injury.