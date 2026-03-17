Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Zubac (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against New York.

Zubac was added to the injury report as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll be good to go for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his first three games as a Pacer.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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