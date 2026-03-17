Ivica Zubac News: Good to go Tuesday
Zubac (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against New York.
Zubac was added to the injury report as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll be good to go for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his first three games as a Pacer.
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