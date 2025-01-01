Ivica Zubac News: Held in check

Zubac provided five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-86 loss to San Antonio.

To be fair to Zubac, the matchup with Victor Wembanyama is as tough as it gets and this was the second leg of a back-to-back set. Plus, Zubac has been playing through a mild calf injury. He's had a tremendous season so far and fantasy managers can just chalk this up as a rare dud.