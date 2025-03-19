Ivica Zubac News: Huge double-double against Cavs

Zubac amassed 28 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 win over the Cavaliers.

It's the third time this season Zubac has delivered a 20-20 performance, while the 28 points represented his best scoring effort since he erupted for 35 against the Suns on March 4. Zubac is up to 46 double-doubles on the season, fifth in the NBA, and his 12.6 boards per game ranks fourth behind Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic.