Ivica Zubac News: Leads ream with massive 24/20 line

Zubac accumulated 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Spurs.

Zubac turned in one of his pest performances of the season against a depleted Spurs backcourt. On a roster packed with big-name talent, Zubac has been the team's most consisted player as a nightly double-double threat. While Wednesday's explosion was way above his usual numbers, the result marked his 11th consecutive double-double.