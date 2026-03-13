Ivica Zubac News: Limited impact in Pacers debut
Zubac produced eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.
Zubac was limited to 16 minutes in his Pacers debut, but he made four of his six shots and also looked active on the glass. A 16-minute cameo isn't enough to see what Zubac might bring to the table, especially in a game where Pascal Siakam (knee) didn't play, but Zubac should stay as the Pacers' starter as long as he's healthy. It's unclear if Zubac will be available Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More