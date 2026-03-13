Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Limited impact in Pacers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Zubac produced eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.

Zubac was limited to 16 minutes in his Pacers debut, but he made four of his six shots and also looked active on the glass. A 16-minute cameo isn't enough to see what Zubac might bring to the table, especially in a game where Pascal Siakam (knee) didn't play, but Zubac should stay as the Pacers' starter as long as he's healthy. It's unclear if Zubac will be available Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Knicks.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
