Ivica Zubac News: Logs 20-20 game against Memphis

Zubac accumulated 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Zubac grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds Monday, nine of which came on the offensive end of the floor. It was Zubac's sixth straight game with a double-double and his 20th of the regular season, which currently has him tied with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo for third-most in the NBA. Over his last six games, Zubac has averaged 17.8 points on 62.0 percent shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game.