Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Logs 20-20 game against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Zubac accumulated 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Zubac grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds Monday, nine of which came on the offensive end of the floor. It was Zubac's sixth straight game with a double-double and his 20th of the regular season, which currently has him tied with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo for third-most in the NBA. Over his last six games, Zubac has averaged 17.8 points on 62.0 percent shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game.

Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now