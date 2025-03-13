Ivica Zubac News: Logs another double-double

Zubac finished Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Heat with 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Zubac's team-high 14 rebounds helped him post his 10th straight double-double. Over those 10 outings, the 27-year-old big man is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.9 minutes. Zubac has also displayed impressive efficiency over that span, converting 65.5 percent of his 14.2 field-goal attempts per contest.