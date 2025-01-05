Ivica Zubac News: Logs massive double-double in win

Zubac racked up 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 victory over the Hawks.

Zubac continues to be one of the most dependable big men in the league, and he's managed to stay off the injury report despite working through the highest usage of his career. Zubac now logs 30-plus minutes with regularity, which is a definite change for the veteran after platooning for the Clippers over his seven-year tenure with the team. Zubac has recorded wight double-doubles over his past 10 games and now has 23 double-doubles for the season.