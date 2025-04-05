Ivica Zubac News: Logs solid line in decisive win

Zubac closed Friday's 114-91 victory over the Mavericks with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Zubac has emerged as one the most consistent centers in the league, and the uptick in minutes this season has served him well. Despite the increased load, Zubac has missed only two games this season and is crushing his previous seasonal numbers. He's averaged 16.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over 75 games.