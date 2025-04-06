Ivica Zubac News: Makes history in blowout win
Zubac closed with 25 points (11-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 135-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Thanks to his perfect shooting night, Zubac became the first player in NBA history to score 25 points and 10 rebounds without a turnover or missed shot. Although the veteran isn't the first name mentioned when considering elite centers, few have been as consistent as Zubac, who has handled a minute increase with ease this season. He's averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks through 76 games.
