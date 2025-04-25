Ivica Zubac News: Misses out on double-double

Zubac accumulated 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 victory over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Zubac was one rebound shy of starting the playoffs with three straight double-doubles. Across those three playoff outings, Zubac is averaging 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37.3 minutes while shooting 64.9 percent from the field.