Ivica Zubac News: Nabs fourth straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Zubac supplied 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 112-104 win over Charlotte.

The 27-year-old center continues to track toward a career-best campaign, collecting his fourth straight double-double and 30th of the season in 46 contests. Zubac scored in double digits in all 13 of his January appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 13.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals on the month while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.

