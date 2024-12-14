Ivica Zubac News: Posts another double-double

Zubac produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 120-98 loss to Denver.

Zubac's scoring numbers have experienced a regression compared to the early weeks of the season, though that was expected, but he remains a consistent force on the boards. The big man has recorded double-digit rebounds in all but one of his last 14 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. Zubac has recorded 16 double-doubles across 26 games in 2024-25.