Ivica Zubac News: Posts another double-double

Zubac notched 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 win over Dallas.

Zubac remains one of the best two-way big men in The Association this season, and he bolstered his resume of a career-best campaign in 2024-25 with another double-double -- his fourth in a row and 18th in total. Zubac is averaging career-best marks in points (15.1), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.5) per game this season.