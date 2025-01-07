Ivica Zubac News: Posts massive double-double

Zubac totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Zubac racked up his 24th double-double of the campaign and was everywhere on defense -- he recorded at least six blocks for the third time in his career, finishing one block shy of his career-best mark (7). He's been outstanding this season and is on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category formats.