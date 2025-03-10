Ivica Zubac News: Posts massive double-double

Zubac posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 overtime win over Sacramento.

Zubac posted yet another gem of a fantasy line Sunday with his 42nd double-double of the campaign. With 62 regular-season games under his belt, Zubac is on pace to return fourth-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with 16.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.