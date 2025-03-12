Ivica Zubac News: Posts massive line

Zubac accumulated 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Zubac swatted at least four shots for the fourth time this campaign while recording his 43rd double-double. This was also his seventh contest with at least five dimes as he continues to improve as a facilitator. Through 63 regular-season contests, Zubac is on pace to post to-40 value in nine-category formats with 16.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.6 minutes per contest.