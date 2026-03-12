Ivica Zubac News: Ready for Pacers debut
Zubac (ankle) will play Thursday against the Suns, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
Zubac was upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup, and the team has since given him the green light to take the floor for the first time as a member of the Pacers. The big man hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 2, so it's safe to assume that Indiana will keep a close eye on his minutes until he's acclimated, which will likely take at least a few appearances.
