Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Ready for Pacers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:37pm

Zubac (ankle) will play Thursday against the Suns, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Zubac was upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup, and the team has since given him the green light to take the floor for the first time as a member of the Pacers. The big man hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 2, so it's safe to assume that Indiana will keep a close eye on his minutes until he's acclimated, which will likely take at least a few appearances.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago